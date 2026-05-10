Five transported to the hospital, including juveniles, in Payette County crash

PAYETTE COUNTY — A three-vehicle injury crash on US-95 north of Payette City on Saturday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including two by air ambulance, Idaho State Police said.

According to police, at 3:27 p.m. on Saturday, at mile marker 72, a 2016 Jeep Renegade, driven by a 44-year-old Caldwell man, was driving northbound on US-95 when he swerved into the southbound lanes.

A 2000 Honda Accord, driven by an 18-year-old male from Weiser with a juvenile passenger, was traveling southbound when he swerved into the northbound lanes to avoid colliding with the Jeep. Police say the Honda Accord then collided head-on with a Honda Ridgeline traveling northbound, driven by a 49-year-old Boise man, with two juvenile passengers.

The occupants of the Honda Accord were transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Occupants of the Honda Ridgeline were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, ISP said.

Northbound lanes were blocked for an hour and a half as officials cleared the scene.