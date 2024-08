PAYETTE COUNTY, ID — Fire crews are on site at the Elmore Fire near Parma in Payette County, according to the Sand Hollow Fire Protection District.

The vegetation fire, near 12th Avenue and Elmore Road, began around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Crews have since been working to contain the fire and direct flames away from nearby homes and structures.

The cause of the fire hasn't been identified and no further information has been released.