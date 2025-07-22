Fatal two-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Payette County under investigation

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 11 p.m. on Monday near milepost 64.5 on U.S. 95 in Payette County.

Officials say that a 45-year-old female from Fruitland was traveling northbound in a blue 2014 Toyota Rav4, when she crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a black 2012 Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver of the Toyota was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

One juvenile passenger of the Dodge was also taken to a nearby hospital — the driver and the other passengers of the Dodge were not transported.

Police have confirmed that all parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.