Crews respond to 1,300-acre wildfire northeast of Parma, full control expected Friday

PARMA, Idaho — A wildfire broke out near Parma around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Crews from the Sand Hollow Fire Protection District, along with the Boise District Bureau of Land Management, responded to the fire and were able to contain it by roughly 10 p.m.

The Ashlock fire, located 8 miles northeast of Parma, is estimated to have reached just under 1,300 acres. The Boise District BLM says that the fire is currently under investigation, although the cause is listed as "human."

Crews remain on scene to continue knocking down any active fire spread. According to BLM, the fire is estimated to be controlled by 2 p.m. on Friday.