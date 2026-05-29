Crews battle fast-moving brush fires in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews are responding to several fast-moving brush fires along Interstate 84 in Payette County, according to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, as strong winds push flames through dry grass and threaten nearby homes.

Payette County officials said firefighters were called to active brush fires around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday between mileposts 13 and 17 on I-84, as well as near SE 8th Avenue and SE 9th Avenue off Sand Hollow Road. Reports from the area indicate some structures may be threatened or have caught fire.

Multiple fire departments are on scene, working to contain the spread as winds drive the flames through open land.

Residents near Sand Hollow Road have been told to leave their homes in the area between SE 8th and SE 9th avenues east of the freeway. Sand Hollow Road is closed between Oasis and Black Canyon Road to allow crews access.

Officials with the Payette County Sheriff's Office said conditions are changing quickly and urged people to stay aware of their surroundings and be ready to leave immediately if evacuation orders expand.