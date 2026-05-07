Construction on US-95 between Fruitland, Payette causing 'major delays'

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Construction is underway on U.S. Highway 95 (US-95) between Fruitland and Payette, and the work is already causing significant traffic delays, reports the Fruitland Police Department.

Over the course of the summer, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will rehabilitate 5.3 miles of US-95 between Payette and Fruitland. In addition to repaving efforts, road crews will also replace irrigation and utility crossings in several areas.

This morning, Fruitland Police say that the roadwork caused traffic to back all the way from NW 16th Street to the Payette River Bridge.

Commuters should expect lane closures and ongoing delays throughout the project's duration.

Police say to allow for extra travel time and consider taking alternate routes in the area, such as Highway 201, 52, or Washoe Road.

Construction will continue during daytime and nighttime hours.

Expected Traffic Impacts (ITD)

Lane closures on US-95 depending on activity and location

Single lane closures Reduced to one lane with flaggers when necessary

Daytime and nighttime work

Delays, consider using an alternate route

You can find more information on the project here: US-95, Fruitland to Payette