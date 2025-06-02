Burn ban in effect in Payette County starting June 3

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Payette County has moved its annual fire restriction forward due to heightened wildfire risks — the burn ban will now take effect starting on Tuesday, June 3.

The restriction prohibits any open burning, which is defined by Payette County as the "burning of any materials wherein the products of combustion are emitted into the ambient air without passing through a stack, chimney, or spark arrester from an enclosed chamber." This includes campfires, bonfires, the burning of yard waste, and more.

The county asks that anyone with questions direct them to their local fire department.