Bridge work south of New Plymouth set to begin on Monday

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Bridge maintenance work on I-84 and the U.S. Highway interchange bridge south of New Plymouth is set to begin Monday, May 18. The Idaho Department of Transportation said that work is expected to last until June 26.

Monday night, crews will begin setting scaffolding beneath the bridge from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Daytime work is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 20, with crews working from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On I-84, eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. Roadways and ramps on US-30 will also be reduced to one lane to allow room for crews to work.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to slow down and exercise caution when traveling in work zones, and check 511.idaho.gov for road conditions and potential delays.