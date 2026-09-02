33-year-old from New Plymouth dies after vehicle vs. motorcycle accident

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A 33-year-old man from New Plymouth succumbed to his injuries after being airlifted to the hospital following a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on Aug. 25, Idaho State Police said in a press release.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m., a 2020 Toyota Tacoma with a trailer and a 1994 Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle were traveling northbound on US-30 south of New Plymouth.

The Tacoma, driven by a 25-year-old woman with a juvenile passenger, slowed to turn onto SE 2nd Avenue, ISP said. Then, police say, the Yamaha crossed the center line into oncoming traffic to avoid the Tacoma and collided with the driver's side of the pickup.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and airlifted to the hospital. ISP said that the New Plymouth man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Aug. 30.

Police say that there were no other injuries, and that the rider was wearing a helmet.

The incident remains under investigation by ISP.