15-year-old arrested in Payette County for plotting to use firearm at school

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A 15-year-old student was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, following an investigation that found he had plans to use a firearm at school.

According to a PCSO press release, the sheriff's office launched the investigation on Sept. 19 after Oregon State Police provided the office with information.

The 15-year-old suspect lives in New Plymouth but was a student in the Ontario School District, with the threats focused on Ontario schools — no specific threats were made toward schools in the New Plymouth School District.

The juvenile made his first appearance at the Payette County Magistrate Court on Oct. 15 and is being held without bond, according to the press release.

The student was charged with violations of the Terrorist Control Act (Felony), Aggravated Assault – Attempt to Commit Violent Injury (Felony), Possession of Sexually Exploitative Material (Felony), and Threatening Violence on School Grounds (Misdemeanor).

PCSO says they will not be releasing further information, at this time, due to the ongoing investigation.