Parents say they are pulling children out of school in Garden Valley because of safety concerns

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Garden Valley School District closed school until after the Thanksgiving break citing low attendance. The website states there are 272 students in the system from preschool through high school.

But multiple sources tell us the closing happened, because of safety involving a student who has a violent past of threatening students and teachers.

We talked with two parents and a faculty member who asked to remain anonymous because of a fear of retaliation. They told us safety was the reason many children were pulled out of school.

We did uncover a court document from November 8 that showed the minor was being charged with aggravated assault and malicious damage of property in Valley County. In Boise County, there were three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of exhibition or use of a deadly weapon, and a violation of parole.

The parents we talked to don't blame the school district. They say the district's hands were tied in letting the student back into the school because of a federal law detailed in the Individuals with Disabilities Act, as the minor has a mental disability.

The district's only other options were to either pay for professional treatment and care, or pay to have someone chaperone the student, but Garden Valley is a small rural mountain community in one of the poorest counties in Idaho.

So the parents say they took matters into their own hands and held their children out of school, causing the district to cancel classes due to low attendance.

This does give the district, parents, and the communities time to figure out a solution. Idaho News 6 has learned they will seek legal ways that will allow the district to ensure a safe environment at school.

We reached out to the Garden Valley School District Superintendent, but we have not heard back. We will continue to follow this story in Boise County.