Three hospitalized after head-on crash on State Highway 45 in Owyhee County

OWYHEE COUNTY — Three people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on State Highway 45 on Sunday morning, the Idaho State Police said.

The crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. on May 24 at mile marker 10.4 when a southbound Toyota Tacoma struck a northbound GMC Terrain, authorities said. The Tacoma was driven by a 22-year-old man from Melba; a 45-year-old Melba man was a passenger. The Terrain was driven by a 35-year-old man from Meridian.

All three were transported to area hospitals — two by ground ambulance and one by air ambulance — the Idaho State Police said.

All occupants were reported to have been wearing seatbelts. Northbound and southbound lanes on SH‑45 were blocked for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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