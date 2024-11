HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Homedale Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a drive-by shooting earlier this week.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, a shooting occurred in the 400 block of W. Owyhee Street. Police say no one was injured, but they believe the shooting was connected to another incident that took place several hours earlier in another town.

Police thank the public for help in identifying and locating the suspect.