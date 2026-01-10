Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Albertson’s in Homedale

HOMEDALE — A suspect is in custody after authorities responded to a bomb threat at an Albertson's in Homedale Saturday morning.

According to the Homedale Police Department, authorities were notified of a potential bomb or "harmful device" inside the grocery store. A heavy police presence responded to the incident, including the Homedale Police Department, Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, Wilder Police Department, Nampa Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Homedale police call the response "an abundance of caution." Authorities closed nearby roads as they worked to investigate the threat.

The area is now open for normal traffic, and business operations may resume.

"Our greatest resource is our community, and we sincerely appreciate all of the agencies that assisted this morning," said the Homedale Police Department.