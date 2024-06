OWYHEE COUNTY, ID — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, the Owyhee County Dispatch Center received an emergency call regarding a gunshot victim near Rocky Top Lane in Owyhee County.

Owyhee County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a 41-year-old male deceased from a single gunshot wound.

A 29-year-old male, Christian Price, was arrested and booked into the Owyhee County Jail for manslaughter, according to police. No further information is available.