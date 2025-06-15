Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOwyhee County

Actions

Sheriff's Deputy shoots and kills a man in Bruneau after he was "brandishing a rifle"

Owyhee County Sheriff's Office
Owyhee County Sheriff's Office
Owyhee County Sheriff's Office
Posted

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — One man is dead after being shot by an Owyhee County Sheriff's Office deputy in Bruneau early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says dispatch was notified of an "unwanted intoxicated male" at a Bruneau residence. The Office says when the deputy arrived, the man was "brandishing a rifle" and did not comply with "numerous commands" to drop the weapon.

The Sheriff's Office says shots were then fired, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not injured.

The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting death.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights