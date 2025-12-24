Pneumonia outbreak hits bighorn sheep in the Owyhee Mountains

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG) is working to contain a pneumonia outbreak that is affecting a herd of 30 California big sheep in the Owyhee Mountains.

According to a recent news release, the pneumonia outbreak is caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae, also known as M.ovi. That contagion was identified "during routine disease surveillance" in mid-December amongst a herd located in Reynolds Creek, Unit 40.

There are currently several herds of California bighorn sheep in the Owyhees. While herds are most often isolated, there is a possibility of "intermingling," which can allow the disease to spread.

In the past, M.ovi outbreaks often proved fatal for half of an average herd.

IDFG is currently evaluating the outbreak and planning steps to minimize further spread.

So far, all herds except for the infected one have tested negative for M.ovi.

“At this point, we know we have M.ovi in Reynolds Creek and that it has not been detected in neighboring bands in the Big Jack’s Creek, Little Jack’s Creek, Castle Creek, and Owyhee River drainages,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse. “We are exploring all options to ensure that remains the case.”

Wildlife officials urge anyone in the area to report sick or dead bighorn sheep to the Southwest Region Office at 208-465-8465.