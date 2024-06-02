Watch Now
Owyhee County Historical Museum celebrates 55 years of 'Outpost Days'

Public event Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2
Courtesy Owyhee County Historical Museum
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jun 01, 2024
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID — The Owyhee County Historical Museum is celebrating 55 years of "Outpost Days" on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

Outpost Days are an annual celebration and fundraiser featuring gunslingers, gold panning, blacksmithing, Lewis & Clark encampment, fur traders, flint nappers and the Horny Toad races.

On Saturday night, there will also be a Drone Show provided by Skyworx Drones, along with performances by the Jr. Jammers and Fiddle Express.

The event is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Owyhee County Historical Museum. The museum will be fully open with free admission into the Murphy School House, AG Annex Building, Marsing Depot and Stamp Mill.

For a full schedule of events, go to owyheemuseum.org.

