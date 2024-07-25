Lightning-caused wildfires keep fire crews busy in Owyhee County

GLENS FERRY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire program responded to three lightning-caused wildfires in the Twin Falls fire district after a heavy storm moved through Owyhee County on July 24.

The Dove Fire was reported first, at 5:34 pm on July 24. Currently, the fire covers 2,500 acres 14 miles south of Glenns Ferry, burning in grass and brush. BLM Idaho Fire estimates the fire will be contained before the end of the day on July 25.

The Twin Butte Fire was reported next, at 6:02 pm on July 24. The fire is located 15 miles south of Glenns Ferry and covers over 700 acres in the area. There is no estimated containment timeline.

The Twenty-mile Fire, located just 9 miles south of Bliss, Idaho, was reported at 10:14 pm on July 24. The fire covers around 3,000 acres in the area.

Fire crews are on the scene at the three fires where they're continuing to build containment lines and stop the spread of flames in the area.

BLM Idaho Fire has been providing frequent updates on the fires via their Facebook page.