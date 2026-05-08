Jump Creek Bridge road work near Homedale to reduce traffic to one lane on US-95

HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin work on repairs to the Jump Creek Bridge on U.S. Highway 95 near Homedale, starting May 11.

As a result of the ongoing roadwork, ITD will reduce travel on the highway to one lane in the areas surrounding the bridge. The speed limit will also be reduced from 55 mph to 35 mph in the work zone.

Work is expected to last 5 days and will take place each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Two lanes of travel will be open during the nighttime hours.

The project aims to preserve the bridge while completing necessary repairs, including expansion joint replacement, waterproofing, and rail work.

Drivers are advised to check Idaho 511 for updated conditions and delays.