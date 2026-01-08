Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Indigenous archaeological remains found near Givens Hot Springs, Owyhee County Sheriff says

<i>Owyhee County Sheriff's Department</i>
OWYHEE COUNTY — Native American archaeological remains were found earlier this week during excavation work at a private construction site in the Givens Hot Springs area, says the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.

In a preliminary examination by the Owyhee County Coroner's Office and a consultation with forensic anthropologists, the remains were determined to be "historical in nature and of Native American origin."

Based on the examination report, the sheriff's office determined there is no evidence of foul play or a modern criminal act.

Idaho State law on archaeological remains requires the site be transferred to the Idaho State Historical Society.

The ISHS will work in consultation with appropriate Tribal representatives to ensure that the remains are treated with the "utmost dignity and respect."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
