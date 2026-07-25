Fire crews attack the Duncan Fire that has burned over 16,800 acres

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews are attacking the Duncan Fire, which officials say was sparked by lightning and is currently burning 50 miles southwest of Mountain Home. The size of the wildfire is estimated at over 16,800 acres.

Officials with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service say that the blaze was initially spotted on Thursday by a rancher. Fire crews have been actively working to battle the Duncan Fire, along with a series of other lightning-caused fires that sparked on July 23.

Fire officials say the location of the Duncan Fire, 35 miles southwest of Bruneau within the Big Jacks Creek Wilderness Area, has made containment efforts more difficult.

"Crews are actively developing a strategic plan and are attacking the fire from accessible areas outside the wilderness," the USWFS said.

The wildfire is currently 10% contained, and no estimated containment date has been set.

The Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team has taken over management of the fire. Officials say the team was transitioned from the Claremont Fire near the Boise Foothills that broke out earlier this month.

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