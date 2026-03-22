Boise Fire District gears up for 20-mile fence line burn in Snake River Birds of Prey Conservation Area

With spring officially here, prescribed fires will be popping up in and around the Treasure Valley region.

The BLM Idaho Fire Program released that the Boise Fire District will be gearing up for a "strategic fence line" prescribed burn in the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. Fire officials are set to burn along 20 miles of fence line spanning 200 acres.

The goal of prescribed burns is to manage vegetation and reduce hazardous fuels, protecting ecosystems and communities.

BLM says that the goal of this planned burn is to reduce the risks of wildfires near roads by targeting invasive Russian thistle.

Operations are scheduled for March 23rd through April 4th, but are subject to change with weather and ground conditions.

Temporary road closures may occur to ensure safety, but officials say that coordination with the Idaho Transportation Department should minimize potential delays.