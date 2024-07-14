Boise District BLM responds to 1,500 acre fire northeast of Riddle

RIDDLE, ID — As of Saturday evening, the Boise District BLM is responding to a 1,500 acre fire with two overhead, four engines, one Duck Valley engine, two dozers, one water tender, six single engine air tankers, one large air tanker, and one air attack.

The fire is located approximately 5 miles northeast of Riddle, Idaho. Crews are on scene working to contain the spread of the fire.

BLM is asking the public to avoid Highway 51, if possible, due to poor visibility and firefighter and public safety.

Currently there is no estimated containment or control time. The cause of the fire is lightning.

For more information, contact the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378