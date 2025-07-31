BLM crews respond to 2,000-acre Striker Fire in Owyhee County, containment expected Thursday

MURPHY, Idaho — Fire crews are working to contain the Striker Fire, which sparked early Thursday about 1 mile northeast of Murphy in Owyhee County.

The Bureau of Land Management's Boise District Fire responded to the fire at 1:48 a.m. on July 31. As of 9 a.m., the blaze remained active and had burned an estimated 2,000 acres.

Firefighters are working to slow the fire's spread, with bulldozers building containment lines. Resources assigned include three overhead personnel, four engines and two dozers.

BLM Idaho Fire

Officials say no structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders have been issued. There are also no road closures reported.

BLM estimates the fire will be contained by 8 p.m. Thursday, though a timeline for full control has not been determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.