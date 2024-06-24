Ambulance stolen in Ontario, recovered in Owyhee County

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday, June 24, a Treasure Valley Paramedics ambulance was stolen and driven through the valley before being recovered just hours later by police.

The M5 ambulance was stolen from Saint Alphonsus in Ontario at around 12:30 pm.

The vehicle was spotted in Parma at around 1:30 pm and was seen driving along Middleton Rd later, just after 3:00 pm.

TVP says the ambulance was recovered around 3:30, and now members of their team are on their way to retrieve the vehicle in Owyhee County.

Updates to this story will be provided as the situation develops.