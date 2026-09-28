Accident closes all truck traffic on Interstate 84 near Baker City thru Ontario

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Due to an accident on Interstate-84 near Baker City, traffic will be closed to all commercial trucks.

I-84 between Ontario, Exit 374, and Baker City is open to passenger vehicles and local traffic only. Trucks must exit at Exit 374 or before, due to limited safe truck parking beyond this point. Commercial trucks and all thru-traffic are encouraged to find safe parking in a community before the closure point and wait for the freeway to reopen.

Westbound traffic will open to all vehicles when the accident is cleared.

Road and weather conditions can change freeway status at any time.

Details about the crash, including possible injuries and when the roadway may reopen, were not immediately available.

