Treasure Valley Community College to open $13.8M health facility to address healthcare worker shortage

ONTARIO, Oregon — Treasure Valley Community College is preparing to open a new $13.8 million, 30,000-square-foot facility dedicated to healthcare education, with construction expected to be completed within the next month.

Students and instructors are expected to transition into the new space over the summer.

WATCH: Learn how TVCC's $13.8M health facility targets Idaho nursing shortage

TVCC's $13.8M health facility targets nursing shortage

The new building is designed to address a growing regional nursing shortage while expanding the number of students the college can serve across multiple healthcare programs.

"It's 30,000 square feet, and we're hosting new programs and then again expanding our nursing program," Mara Poynter, Treasure Valley Community College Executive Director of Nursing and Allied Health, said.

Poynter said the project began as a vision of college president Dr. Daniel Young around 2013 and was funded through years of fundraising. She said delays in equipment and supply chain challenges pushed the final cost to nearly $14 million.

According to Poynter, the college's current aging building, which dates back to the early 1960s, can no longer support the growing number of students entering the nursing field across the region. The current facility can seat between 24 and 28 students at maximum capacity.

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"Our first graduating class was in 1963, so we have a huge history and legacy within the valley," Poynter explained, "So just kind of promoting that and expanding that to a farther reach and to continue really supporting this community which is in great need as well as just the entire eastern border."

The new facility will allow the nursing program to grow from about 28 students to nearly 80 this fall, with Poynter noting the goal is to reach 30 to 32 students per cohort and continue growing from there. She added that reaching full capacity will depend on hiring additional nursing faculty, saying that the college currently has a strong waitlist of applicants but needs qualified instructors to expand enrollment.

Poynter recommended that any nurses or nursing faculty interested in education should consider reaching out to the college now.

New programs and expanded healthcare pathways

TVCC will soon become the first community college in Oregon to offer an RN-to-BSN program, launching this fall. The college also offers certifications and degree tracks in CNA, phlebotomy, and medical assisting — available as either a one-year certificate or a full degree — along with EMT training.

Poynter said the college is also working toward advanced EMT options and a paramedic program through a partnership with Chemeketa College.

One of the newest additions is a community health worker program, a federally funded initiative also set to launch this fall.

"I think that's going to add those extra layers to support students that are looking to be educated in kind of cutting-edge places, and this is going to be it," Poynter said.

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Students can complete all prerequisites at TVCC before applying to the associate's degree in nursing program, Poynter said. Once accepted, the program runs six terms over two years, following a standard academic calendar. Graduates earn an associate's degree in nursing, which qualifies them to work at the bedside while continuing their education toward a BSN.

"I think one of the best things about an associate's degree in nursing is that you're earning money. Our price point is fantastic," Poynter said, "You're not going to come out of here in debt. Plus we have amazing scholarship opportunities."

Poynter also highlighted that RegisteredNursing.org has ranked TVCC as the No. 2 nursing program in the state of Idaho. She said the only program ranked above TVCC is a university, making the college's standing particularly notable as a community college.

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Inside the new building

The new facility was designed with both function and atmosphere in mind, Poynter said. The building features large windows, open spaces, dedicated study areas, and contained learning spaces. It will also include a new lab and a large simulation center — referred to as a SEM center — equipped with new technology to support simulation training across nursing and allied health programs. Poynter added that community partners will also be able to use the simulation center.

"Everything will be new, but it feels good in there. You want to learn. It makes you feel like you're at a higher level, and with that, it also encourages us to support and get people to where they want to go," Poynter said.

A statewide shortage with rural roots

Across the state, healthcare leaders say the need for nurses continues to grow, especially in rural communities. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, there are more than 1,000 annual openings for registered nurses statewide projected through 2032.

Lauren Smith, Regional Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, said Idaho continues to rank among the lowest states in the nation for nurses and physicians per capita, creating added pressure on hospitals and clinics across the region.

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"I think we might be the worst. I think we're 50th, both for nurses and for physicians, um, on a per capita level in the state of Idaho," Smith said, "Where there are larger populations of those healthcare professionals, it's in the more urban settings, and they're less in the rural settings."

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Smith said Saint Alphonsus is working directly with schools beginning at the high school level, helping students enter CNA programs early and creating pathways for nursing students to work inside hospitals as nurse apprentices while completing their education. She said those opportunities are designed to give students hands-on experience while also exposing them to rural communities where healthcare shortages are often the greatest.

Smith said healthcare systems are also working to expand both virtual and in-person care options across rural communities while partnering closely with colleges and educators to create more clinical rotations and training opportunities.

"One of the most important parts of nursing school is the hands-on training that they get to experience," Smith said, "We need to be able to offer those clinical experiences."

Smith said that even with more schools expanding programs across the Treasure Valley, Idaho will still face shortages for years to come, making partnerships between hospitals and colleges more important than ever.

"According to the Idaho Department of Labor, there are over 1,000 annual statewide openings for registered nurses, and that's projected out through 2032," Smith said.

She said that offering a comprehensive education is vital so students are "ready to hit the ground running quickly and start caring for their communities alongside us."

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