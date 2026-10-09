Ontario man dies after being struck by two vehicles

ONTARIO, Oregon — Around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, crews were dispatched to the intersection of SW 4th Avenue and SW 12th Street for an accident.

Keith Roderick, a 22-year-old man from Ontario, Oregon, was crossing the intersection and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old man from Ontario. He was then struck by another vehicle in a nearby lane driven by a 73-year-old man from Ontario.

Crews began lifesaving measures at the scene before Roderick was transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Special thanks to the Ontario Police Department, the Oregon State Police, Treasure Valley Paramedics, and Ontario Fire & Rescue for their response to the situation.

The accident remains under investigation.