Ontario police investigating after a fight ends in a shooting

Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 23, 2024
ONTARIO, Oregon — The Ontario Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that injured one man.

It happened early Friday morning around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Rusty's Lounge.

OPD says it began as a physical altercation between two men in the parking lot when at least two shots were fired. However, the man who was struck by the bullet was not involved in the fight, but just sitting in a nearby vehicle.

The man was shot in the upper torso and driven to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Ontario Police are still working out what happened so if you happen to have any information you're urged to contact Detective BJ Snyder at 541-881-3202.

