Officers search for missing rafter in Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities with the Valley County Sheriff's Office are searching for 73-year-old Thomas Gray, a rafter from North Folk Idaho who went missing during a trip on the middle fork of the Salmon River on Friday, May 17.

Gray is an experienced rafter who has completed the run multiple times, but the Sheriff's Officer began searching for him on Monday, May 20 after receiving reports that he had gone missing after putting in at Marsh Creek. Gray was expected to finish his trip on May 19.

A blue Maravia Cataraft, which officers believe is owned by Gray, was last seen north of the Boundary Creek launch.

Officers are not seeking the assistance of the public at this time as they have been in contact with the family and launched multiple resources, including the Valley County Search and Rescue Team, in search of Mr. Gray.

If you have information please contact the dispatch center in Valley County at (208) 382-5160.