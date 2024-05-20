Officers respond to stabbing near Amity and Cole

BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Ada County Sheriff's Office received a report of an assault in the area of Avmity Ave and Cole Rd at 1:39 pm on Monday, May 20. The report indicated that a stabbing had just taken place.

Following the incident, the roadways in the area were closed briefly, but they have since reopened.

According to ACSO, the suspect and victim know each other. The suspect is in custody and does not currently pose a threat to public safety. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, their status is unknown at this time.