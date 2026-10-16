BOISE, Idaho — When Denise McKinney first learned Interfaith Sanctuary would move to State Street, less than a half mile from her home, she admits she had concerns. Like many neighbors, she worried about what a homeless shelter might mean for nearby schools, parks and families.

But a tour of the facility changed her perspective.

“I learned they had a state-of-the-art shelter,” McKinney said. “They were gonna not only provide housing and food, but they're gonna provide... job training opportunities, different classes, medical, transportation to and from appointments."

WATCH | Boise woman goes from shelter skeptic to volunteer

From shelter skeptic to volunteer: Boise woman reflects on Interfaith's first year in her neighborhood

The experience became deeply personal when she toured Hope House, Interfaith's supportive housing program.

“Our oldest daughter died in 2019 of a drug overdose at age 36. She was homeless on the streets of Seattle,” McKinney said. “And I just wonder if she had a Hope House, if she'd still be alive today.”

Today, McKinney volunteers at the shelter, donates food, and serves on the Good Neighbor Committee, which helps connect neighbors and shelter leadership.

She even decorated a Hope House room in honor of her late daughter Maureen using beach-themed decorations inspired by her daughter's favorite place: the beach in San Diego.

McKinney said many of the concerns neighbors once voiced have not become reality.

“We haven't seen anything. We haven't seen any loitering, we haven't seen any things show up at Catalpa Park. It's just been good,” she said.

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Boise Police Crime Prevention Supervisor Ed Fritz said police data reflects a similar trend.

According to Fritz, Interfaith's new State Street location has generated significantly fewer calls for service than the organization's former River Street shelter.

“Just looking off the surface from when they opened end of February up until now, it's less calls for service, it's less reports from what we're seeing,” Fritz said.

He added that monthly community meetings have evolved from discussions about crime and safety concerns to conversations about how neighbors can support the shelter and its residents.

“Now when there's not much going on to talk about with crime and safety, other natural conversations have come up ... the neighborhood stepping up and trying to help be a part of the solution,” Fritz said.

One of those conversations involves nutrition. McKinney said she recently learned many shelter residents are diabetic and hopes to connect Interfaith with additional food resources, including high-protein, low-sugar yogurt. She is asking Chobani for a discount or donation, to help meet residents' nutritional needs.

For McKinney, the shelter she once questioned has become a place where she sees hope, and a way to honor her daughter's memory.

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