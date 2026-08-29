First Tee Idaho plans major Pierce Park Greens expansion for year-round youth programming

BOISE, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, First Tee Idaho is planning a more than $10 million expansion at Pierce Park Greens in Northwest Boise aimed at expanding youth programming and creating year-round opportunities.

The nonprofit took ownership of Pierce Park Greens in October 2024, but its relationship with the golf course dates back more than two decades. Pierce Park Greens hosted the first First Tee Idaho class in 2005.

First Tee Idaho Executive Director Nick Blasius said the organization had been considering the long-term vision for the property since 2022 as its programs grew.

WATCH | First Tee Idaho plans $10M-plus expansion at Pierce Park Greens—

First Tee Idaho plans $10M-plus expansion at Pierce Park Greens

From 2019 to 2025, annual participation increased from about 400 children to 1,374, according to Blasius. First Tee Idaho currently operates its programming from about April through October.

“One of the areas we've always been limited is the fact that we can't offer year-round programming,” Blasius said.

The proposed expansion would add two buildings to the property.

A roughly 12,000-square-foot building at the front of the driving range would serve as the First Tee Learning Center and Pierce Park Greens clubhouse, along with a new maintenance structure. A second, roughly 5,000-square-foot Teaching and Coaching Center would include indoor golf simulators, putting areas, and classroom space.

Blasius said the additional facilities would allow First Tee Idaho to expand its programming beyond golf, including elementary school field trips and partnerships with other nonprofits.

The improvements are also intended to benefit the broader community. Blasius said the new clubhouse and learning center will be open to the public, and the organization plans to keep Pierce Park Greens as an accessible community asset.

The property includes 27 acres of green space. First Tee Idaho is extending its lease to 50 years, which Blasius said will help ensure the property remains open green space for the community.

Burke Spensky, a First Tee Idaho board member who has played and practiced at Pierce Park Greens since moving to Boise in 2011, said the area's population growth has increased demand for golf facilities.

“We've probably grown in this valley 300,000 people or more, and in that time we've not built a single new golf course,” Spensky said.

He said the lack of accessible golf opportunities can particularly affect young players.

“The kids are being squeezed out, I think, of the game of golf,” Spensky said.

The project is currently estimated to cost in the low eight figures, or at least $10 million. Blasius said First Tee Idaho is still working with its architects and engineers on the budget and is currently raising money through a capital campaign.

The organization has not yet officially submitted its conditional-use application and is continuing to work through the planning process with local governments.

First Tee Idaho's current schedule calls for construction to begin in the second quarter of 2027, pending the necessary approvals and funding.

The organization estimates its participation could grow to nearly 3,000 people within five years.

Spensky said the goal extends beyond developing better golfers.

“We're not teaching kids to play on the PGA Tour, be great golfers. We're teaching people to be great role models and leaders throughout life.”