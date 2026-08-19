Boise Police: Golf cart fire leads to brief traffic impacts

BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the Boise Police Department reported brief traffic impacts after responding to a vehicle fire near State Street and N. Plantation River Drive on Tuesday evening.

BPD says that emergency crews arrived at the scene at around 6:45 p.m., finding a golf cart that had caught fire.

Officials say that the driver of the golf cart had safely pulled over and gotten out of the vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

BPD confirms that the vehicle was a total loss. Traffic on Plantation River Drive was briefly impacted, though State Street remained open.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.