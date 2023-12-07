Special mailboxes collecting letters to Santa Claus

MERIDIAN, ID — Treasure Valley children can drop off letters to Santa at special mailboxes and receive a letter back written from Santa Claus.



Kids from across the Treasure Valley are invited to write to Santa Claus.

Kids can write a letter, leave their return address, and Santa will write back!

There was a mailbox in Meridian, Eagle, and Twin Falls.

Eagle letter box is no longer taking letters this year.

Meridian is collecting until December 17th in front of City Hall.

Twin Falls is open through December 18th and can be found in Downtown Commons.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Dear Santa, thank you so much for putting a few mailboxes here in Idaho so I could write you.

Good morning! I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and Santa is coming to town! But, he needs help knowing what the kids of Idaho want for Christmas.

I stopped by a few of the letter boxes in the Treasure Valley, that are collecting letters for Santa.

"Dear Santa, I want cookies and stockings," read one little girl.

Kids all around the Treasure Valley have the opportunity to finally have a direct line to Santa.

One child dropping off his letter explained, "Maybe people want to send letters to Santa and see what Santa wants to make for the children."

Children typically write a letter to Santa telling him what they want for Christmas, or what they have done to 'make the cut' for the nice list. But, some take it as an opportunity to ask the real questions.

"Are you real? If you live at the North Pole? Are you Saint Nicholas? Because you would be incredibly old," listed one.

Once you are done writing your letter, seal it up in an envelope. Make sure you clearly write your return address and then drop by Santa's mailbox, take your letter, put it in the slot, and wait for Saint Nick to write you back.

One inquisitive child continued, "And how much time do you need to read all the letters? And how many milk and cookies can you eat?"

Afterward, keep checking your mail because for a reply from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Santa letters can be dropped off throughout the Treasure Valley in Meridian, Eagle, and Twin Falls.

Unfortunately, Eagle's letter box is no longer taking letters for Santa this year. But in Meridian, you have until December 17th and until December 18th for Twin Falls.

