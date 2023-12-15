Oliver's Gift: Packaging joy for those in need this holiday season

MERIDIAN, Idaho — 5th Annual Oliver's Gift Donation and Care Kit Assembly Party



Sherri Smith started the organization in honor of her late son who gave people care kits

This year's Care Kit Assembly Party will take place on Saturday, December 16, from noon to 3:00pm.

More information can be found at Oliver’s Gift.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

After losing her son, Sherri Smith turned her grief into gifts.

I’m Allie Triepke, your Meridian Neighborhood Reporter, sharing with you how this local mom is keeping her late son’s memory alive, and a way you can help give back this holiday season.

Sherri Smith started Oliver’s Gift after she lost her son, Oliver.

“He was a monastic monk who spent most of his adult life doing [things] for the less fortunate," said Smith.

After Oliver passed away, Sherri struggled with grief, “My younger sister called me and said it was my job to take the best parts of Oliver and put them into the world, and keep sharing his gifts.”

To process the loss, she found a way to spread joy, the same way Oliver did. Giving care packages, with food, water, and other essentials, to people in the Treasure Valley.

“It’s something that he could make and keep in his vehicle, and share with people that he met along the way,” said Smith.

This is the 5th year Sherri has organized Oliver’s Gift to honor her late son. After weeks of collecting donations at a handful of sites throughout Meridian and the Treasure Valley, a care kit assembly party will take place on Saturday, December 16.

One of those drop-off sites is Premiere Martial Arts in Meridian. That’s where I met Noah, a Martial Arts student who has helped prepare care packs in years past.

“So what you’ll want to do is start with the water bottle first. Lay it across, not up because it takes up more space," said Noah.

Donating items like water bottles, snacks with protein, small hygiene items, and gloves, to name a few, will go a long way in helping people.

The martial arts studio has seen an outpour of donations from the community over the last few weeks.

“When we started, it was just one or two things in the box. And all of a sudden I came in this week, Monday morning, and ‘Bam!’ the box is full. So [I’m] really happy to see the members of my Martial Arts family giving back to the community,” said Christian Janitschke, head instructor.

This year’s goal is to make 1,200 care packages to help people in the Treasure Valley found without housing or in tough situations.

Sherri says some of their greatest needs for care packages are warm socks, hand warmers, and emergency blankets.

Again, the packing party will be held at Horizon Credit Union on Ten Mile Rd, Saturday, December 16, from noon to 3:00pm.

Everyone in the community is invited to help pack some joy this holiday season.

I'm Allie Triepke, your Meridian Neighborhood Reporter, Idaho News 6.