MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian can help you recycle broken or unwanted holiday string lights.

From Nov. 28 to Jan. 13, string lights and other unwanted holiday electronics can be taken to one of two sites.

The Meridian Transfer Station will accept:



Holiday String Lights

Electrical Cords

Plastic Rope Lights

The Household Hazardous Waste Site will accept the above items as well as: