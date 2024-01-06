BoiseBits Kids Run Club keeping the littles sharp!

NORTH MERIDIAN, ID — BoiseBits is helping kids sharpen their minds, strengthen their bodies, and find confidence and self-empowerment through exercise and learning lessons.



BoiseBits focuses on sharpening the bodies and minds of local youth through exercise.

Ages 2-12 are able to participate.

Each season the group meets once a week for eight weeks.

Many different levels of challenges to choose from when registering.

You can find more information on their website.

Registration ends Sunday!

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It takes a strong mind to make a strong body. I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with some staff of BoiseBits Kids Run Club. A group dedicated to helping kids grow physically and mentally.

"I wanted to do something different that was outdoors since I was a parent of a five-year-old at the time," said Megan Bert.

Megan Bert, founder of BoiseBits Kids Run Club, wanted to form a group dedicated to helping local youth aged 2-12 strengthen their bodies and their minds.

Bert explained, "We teach growth mindset, confidence, resilience, and integrity. What we call our eight empowerment principals, through running."

After a huge show of support for the idea, Bert posted ads on Facebook looking for other coaches to balance out the growing number of interested families.

"Every single one of my coaches I think extremely highly of. Most of them are doing this solely because they like to inspire and motivate kids just like myself. They like to keep kids outside and active," said Bert.

I spoke with a couple of the coaches about the importance of this exposure.

Meridian and Boise coach, Willie Wright exclaimed, "Oh I think the earlier you can get kids started the better. I mean again so much of what we do is mindset and showing them that they are capable of more than they think they are."

Eagle coach, Mike Bernatz continued, "Most of the kids we have are younger. They are not fully into big team sports yet. So this is their first exposure to coaching, direction, and how to get along with others. How to set goals how to overcome challenges."

"They don't make them feel bad if they're having a hard time. They just work on developing those skills, and it is one of those things where I don't think he has ever gone to run club and left not feeling better about himself than when he got there," explained one parent.

Angela Fullmer has had her child in the program for the last two years and she says he has a blast.

Fullmer said, "He has loved it ever since. I mean anytime in between seasons he was like “When is run club again? When does it start again?” He gets so sad when the season is done with."

At the end of each session, each kid will receive a sticker, and then they will all take turns passing around a mirror to repeat their mantra. I am strong. I am powerful. I am mighty.

"I have parents telling me that they hear their kids saying these things outside of the class or the field," said Bert.

Laughing Fullmer told me, "After the first week I caught my son in our bathroom, looking at himself going “I am strong!” He took it to heart. He loved it."

Bert explained, "The eight-week season is $135. Which equates to $16.75 a class.

There are many different levels of difficulty and challenging courses parents can choose from when registering their child.

Registration closes this weekend as the next season starts on Monday.