Shopping trip transforms into an impromptu coat drive

BOISE, Idaho — What was a shopping trip for two children turned into a purchase of over 50 kids' coats all to be donated to kids right here in the Treasure Valley.

“I was supposed to buy two coats and it turned into a lot more than two,”

After hearing about a coat sale at Costco, Autumn Street planned on buying winter coats for her children, seeing how low cost the coats were she had a different idea.

She says, "Coats had been marked down at Costco and if my kids needed coats this year or next year that was a great time to pick them up so I decided to go out and while I was at it pick up a few extra to donate.”

After buying a few coats to donate she then reached out to her neighborhood Facebook group to see if anyone else would like to give back.

"13 people sent me money within like a 24-hour period and I collected almost 600 dollars that I bought coats with,” says Street.

With the help of no more than 20 people street was able to purchase nearly 70 coats.

Street continues, "I tried to get a range of everything from baby to teen sizes. We have everything from three to six months to 14 - 16 and then some women's sizes too.”

It took less than two days to raise around 600 dollars, coming as a shock to Street but not as a surprise.

"Love my neighbors, we have a very wonderful neighborhood group and for them to send me money some of them I knew some of them I do not know, and so to have that trust to send somebody you never met money in the hopes that they that they do something good with it was awesome,” says Street.

Street plans to bring those clothes to City Light where they will be donated to those who’ll need some warm clothes this winter.