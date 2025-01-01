New Years Day on the slopes and a home giveaway: Happening today in your neighborhood

NEW YEARS DAY AT BOGUS BASIN

As we head into the new year, what better way to celebrate than on the slopes! Bogus Basin will have festivities going on tonight with hot cocoa and cookies, a torch light parade at 6:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at 6:30. Notably, the Deer Point, Coach, and Morning Star chairlifts will be closed from 5:30 to 7 for the celebration.

1-DAY DELAY ON TRASH COLLECTION

A reminder to Nampa residents: your trash collection day will likely be delayed by a day because of new years. If your regular trash collection day falls on or after today, your service will be delayed and Republic Services will be there the next day.

ASTEGOS HOME RAFFLE

At 11 a.m. this morning one lucky Idahoan will win a house in Eagle valued at $649,000. This is the conclusion to the Astegos Home Raffle which sold nearly 6,000 tickets. We'll have the drawing for you live in our 11 a.m. show.



