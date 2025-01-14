New medical clinics in Nampa and downtown Boise roadwork: Today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

NEW MEDICAL CLINICS IN NAMPA

St. Luke's Nampa is celebrating the opening of new urgent care and OBGYN clinics. Both clinics are located in the St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center giving additional access to thousands of patients in Canyon County. This comes after the recent closure of a local women's care clinic and a shortage of options in the area. The urgent care will officially open for patients on Jan. 15 and the OBGYN clinic set to open on Jan 20.

RIVER ST. ROAD CLOSED FOR ENHANCEMENTS

Starting today in Boise, River St. will be closed at the intersection of Capitol Blvd. with a reopening not expected until March. This work is part of the Capitol Boulevard Project which seeks to evolve downtown Boise's streets to match its growing population. You can find out more about that project at their website.

WEST ROOSEVELT AVE. CLOSED FOR UTILITY WORK

And in Nampa, a stretch of West Roosevelt Ave. will be closed for a week while crews replace an irrigation pipeline. The closure spans between South Westwood Blvd. and South Canyon St. Traffic will be detoured to either South Midland Blvd. or Lone Star Rd.

