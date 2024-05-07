New Inspirational Children’s Book Gives Back to Local Nonprofit

KUNA, Idaho — Local author and occupational therapy assistant, Sara Meyrovich, has announced the release of her newest children’s book in support of a local nonprofit. “Timid Tina” tells the heart-warming true story of healing and friendship inspired by the rescued animals at Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary in Kuna, Idaho. With 50% of Timid Tina proceeds donated to help care for the animals, the author aims to support local nonprofits while inspiring and empowering children in Idaho.

The book features vibrant, hand-painted illustrations and aims to shine a light of empathy and love on the mental health challenges many kids today face, showing children they are not alone. By gently addressing big feelings such as sadness, loneliness, anxiety, and grief, the inspiring animals in the book show us that there is always hope for a new beginning.

The corresponding “Empowered Palpacas” activity book aims to help kids develop confidence, communication, and the courage to advocate for their needs. Using social stories and fun activities, kids will explore concepts such as positive thinking, personal space, communication of needs, and the celebration of what makes them unique.

Author Sara Meyrovich will be at the free Family Wellness Faire at Boise’s Karuna Kava Bar and invites the public to join her for the debut reading of “Timid Tina” at 4:30 pm, and grab some giveaways too. Enjoy the other family-friendly offerings at the event, including yoga classes for adults and children, a sound bath meditation, and many local vendors.

The free event will take place on Sunday, May 19th at 4:00 pm at Karuna Kava. Address: 5220 N Sawyer Ave #APT A, Boise, ID 83714.

About the Author (taken from a press release)

Sara Meyrovich is an autism certified, occupational therapy assistant who is passionate about helping disabled children reach their potential. She also loves animals- the furry, the feathered, and the scaly. Sara created this children's book series to inspire inclusivity, compassion, empowerment, and independence while giving back to community-focused nonprofits. Her books may be found on Amazon or at www.Linktr.ee/abletowild [linktr.ee].

Learn more about Kuna’s Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary at www.dominifarmsanctuary.org [dominifarmsanctuary.org].