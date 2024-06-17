Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

National Park Service celebrates Juneteenth with fee free day

Craters of the Moon National Monument
Idaho News 6
Craters of the Moon National Monument
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 17, 2024

The National Park Service is inviting all visitors to commemorate Juneteenth with a fee free day at their sites across the country, including Craters of the Moon and Yellowstone in Idaho.

The park service manages over 400 parks in the US, including 7 national parks in Idaho. Fee free days provide the public with a great opportunity to check out a new place or visit an old favorite.

In Idaho, this means that Craters of the Moon and Yellowstone (the two parks in the state that charge an entrance fee) will be free and open to the public on Wednesday, June 19.

Other parks in the state, such as City of Rocks, do not currently charge an entrance fee.

You can find a full list of NPS managed parks that charge an entrance fee, but will be free on June 19, here. A full list of this year's fee free days is also available here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights