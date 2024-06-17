National Park Service celebrates Juneteenth with fee free day

The National Park Service is inviting all visitors to commemorate Juneteenth with a fee free day at their sites across the country, including Craters of the Moon and Yellowstone in Idaho.

The park service manages over 400 parks in the US, including 7 national parks in Idaho. Fee free days provide the public with a great opportunity to check out a new place or visit an old favorite.

In Idaho, this means that Craters of the Moon and Yellowstone (the two parks in the state that charge an entrance fee) will be free and open to the public on Wednesday, June 19.

Other parks in the state, such as City of Rocks, do not currently charge an entrance fee.

You can find a full list of NPS managed parks that charge an entrance fee, but will be free on June 19, here. A full list of this year's fee free days is also available here.