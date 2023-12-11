Where can I find a place to get warm in Nampa?

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa has released their annual list of warming locations to escape the cold.



Nampa Public Library

Harward Rec Center

Nampa City Hall Lobby

Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building Lobby

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The city of Nampa has released their list of warming centers for the winter season.

The Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building, Harward Rec Center, Nampa City Hall and the Nampa Public Library all helping people escape the cold.

The Library, where I met with library director Claire Connley, is open daily during its regular business hours.

"During the winter in particular we're available for the whole community, we're an open public building," said Connley.

The Library has an additional advantage as a place to get warm.

Connley continues, "You can come here and read books and play games, we have programs going all the time, computers, we can help you with any number of things."

At the Harward Rec Center, families can come warm up from 5:00am to 10:00pm Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 7:00pm on Saturday, and 11:00am to 6:00pm Sundays.

"We've never had any negative interaction. We've got a lot of great community members that come in daily to see us," says Rec Center Manager John Burkey.

The mayor's office told me that these locations have remained consistent over the last several years as warming and cooling locations for the community. Because of this, communication and coordination amongst the community spaces have become easy.

"Each year, I know, we receive an email from the mayor's office just to make sure we're good to open our doors to the public and allow folks to come in, have an area to be warm, and of course we want to do that."

