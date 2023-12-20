The outlook for Nampa's teachers and students

Brian Coffey, President of the Nampa Education Association, explains what the future looks like for Nampa's teachers and students.



"The outlook is excellent for people who want to stay in the Nampa School District

While there will be jobs for people, the District doesn't know where yet

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

On Monday the Nampa school board of trustees passed the motion to close Union High School, Gateways, and Centennial Elementary. With these closures comes anxiety around next year and where teachers will be. I sat down with the Nampa Education Association President Brian Coffey to ask what this will mean for all of those teachers.

"The outlook is excellent for people who want to stay in the Nampa School District. It's gonna get real dicey in April, May, and June because while there will be jobs for them, the District won't know where," explained Brian Coffey, President of the Nampa Education Association.

To help ease that anxiety the school board held their vote on the first day of winter break, allowing students and staff to have resolution before they have two weeks off. A common concern amongst teachers and parents is students changing schools.

"If you're a kid that's gonna have to go to a different school that's going to be unsettling and there will be an adjustment period. Nobody really likes to move," continues Coffey.

Coffey has been admittedly critical in the past of the administration but thought feels that they have done a good job with analyzing and communicating this process. Overall he thinks it was a success.

"The process essentially worked because the decision that was made was not proposed by the district, namely to keep Central as an elementary."

