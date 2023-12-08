The future of some Nampa schools is now in the hands of the school board

NAMPA, Idaho — The future of some Nampa School District schools is now in the hands of the school board of trustees.



Whichever school, Greenhurst or Centennial, isn't closed will be improved using the savings from closing other schools and redistributing students.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In a prepared video at the public listening session, Superintendent Gregg Russell recommended closing and decommissioning Greenhurst or Centennial Elementaries. Greenhurst due to an aging building that is not in the greatest condition.

"…or Centennial, which has some safety issues there. So we've presented that to our board, we would recommend taking one of those offline because of either the condition of the building or the safety issues it presents."

The district tells me that should the school board approve the plan, they aren't sure which of the two schools would close. But for whichever school remains open, elementary operations will continue and the district is hopeful they can use some of their savings to improve it.

On Wednesday, teachers, parents, and students showed up to a public listening session to voice their concerns.

"…staff, faculty, and administration all have a student-centered focus and are responsive to the needs of the students. This is super difficult to achieve but West has it."

"Central Elementary isn't just a school, it's a cornerstone of our neighborhood. It's where friendships blossom, where young minds ignite with curiosity, and the future of our community takes root."

"How do I put it, they're not friends, they're more family. They know they can call me, they know the other kids…and I'm kinda afraid that those kids are going to get lost."

