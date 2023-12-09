Shop with a Sheriff helps kids get ready for Christmas while connecting with law enforcement

NAMPA, Idaho — Shop with a Sheriff has been going on for 31-years in Canyon Country as kids pair up with the men and women in blue to do some Christmas shopping at Walmart. It's a program put together by the Canyon County Law Enforcement Foundation.

The day started with a procession of law enforcement that included a boat, tactical vehicles and cop cars as kids got to have breakfast with law enforcement and then ride to the Walmart in Nampa with their new friends.

"It is about connection, all these officers come from the community and they are part of your community," said Sheriff Kieran Donahue of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office. "I was just thinking as we drove in today with this long parade, typically you don’t see that procession unless something bad is happening, today something really good is happening."

The kids and their law enforcement partner were greeted by employees of Walmart, high school kids who volunteered to wrap presents and other members of the community.

"This is one of my favorite days of the year," said Dedrea Struck of Walmart. "It is so nice to have everybody here, it kind of warms your heart.”

Each child got $200 to spend on a shopping spree to buy Christmas presents for their families. Businesses in the community donate to make this happen for some of the under privileged kids in the area.

"What it’s about is finding children in the community who are nominated that need a little help," said Donahue. "You just can’t get the smiles off these kids face,s this is a big deal, it is a good deal."

Law Enforcement deputies, officers and detectives came from all over Canyon County and behind to connect with kids. It's a day they look forward to even if they have to give up some of their free time on a Saturday.

"It's fun to get out and do something different and people are happy to see you," said Detective Patsy Rabdaux of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office who was shopping with a young girl named Abigail. "When we walked in everybody was lined up and clapping, it's a fun day."

Santa Claus also made an appearance and he gave each kid a gift, because after all the kids were there to shop for their families and not themselves.