Shop Small Saturday celebrates growing businesses in Nampa

Lloyd Square in Downtown Nampa is transforming on Nov. 25 to celebrate Shop Small Saturday, featuring a winter market with local vendors.

The event is also inviting attendees to explore the old city streets with a free carriage ride available from 1-4 pm.

More information on the event is available at CityOfNampa.us.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“We’re excited for the community to come and visit and support our community”

Downtown Nampa will come alive all day on Saturday to celebrate Shop Small Saturday. Lloyd Square will feature a winter market with local makers, something Adam Hanson with Flying M already supports daily.

“We try to support as many local makers and artists and even in our bakery, we try support local food sources as possible”

In addition to the winter market, from 1-4pm free carriage rides will be traversing the old city streets with special needs support from 12-1. Shop Small Saturday continues into the evening with the NNU Jazz Ensemble and the Messiah Church choir leading to the lighting of the city’s tree. Events like these are important to small businesses and create a much needed boom.

“It’s definitely one of our busiest days of the year, especially for gifts, there’s usually a line all morning, all afternoon long…. We definitely get a rush at the Christmas tree lighting. That’s an exciting time downtown. A lot of hot chocolates, a lot of decaf lattes.”

Nampa has seen its fair share of economic ups and downs just as everyone has and community-focused purchasing, dining, and events are important for the city.

“I think it’s important that every community have a thriving downtown or place where residents can go and either eat at local restaurants or shop at local places and I think it’s important for Nampa to have that as well. It’s seen some ups and downs that last 10-20 years but I feel like it’s doing pretty well right now.”