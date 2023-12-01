School Custodians Prepare for Snow

Elementary school head custodian Kim Lahey prepares the school for snow to keep students safe



Prepares three days in advance

Parents are more concerned about city streets than the school thanks to her preparation

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As the Treasure Valley prepares for snow, there are arguably no more important preparations than that of school custodians and groundskeepers; and they start early.

"The day before I get everything prepared so I just come in, I open up the school, get everything ready for inside, and then I'm outside shoveling, throwing out ice melt, and plowing."

Kim says that she's been preparing for three days leading up to the expected snowfall and will begin her day at 4:30.

Snow and freezing temperatures make for their challenges, but Kim says she loves the challenges as they can lead to finding unconventional methods to get the job done, including how to unfreeze a lock.

"I did hear that hand sanitizer does help, too, which is really weird."

Some parents that I talked to today are more worried about the main streets than they are the schools, a testament to the preparation that Kim has been doing. All this preparation in the name of safety.

"Safety is 100% number one. One I don't want to ever see someone get hurt. Birch, we're very big on safety."

And one piece of equipment that is indispensable for her?

"The main thing that helps me around the whole entire school is my mule. This thing gets me going."

Kim included that as great as her plow is, some parts still need to be done by hand.

